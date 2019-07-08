CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in west Charlotte on Wednesday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

It happened around 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Blvd.

Officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound outside of a business complex.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

His name was not released pending notification of family.

There were no immediate details on an arrest or description of a suspect.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

