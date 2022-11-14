Man dead in Rock Hill shooting

According to police, the shooting happened at around 12:00 a.m. Monday morning at an apartment complex on Paces River Avenue.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man was killed early Monday morning in Rock Hill, the Rock Hill Police Department reports.

Police said they received calls about gunshots in the area and when they got to the scene and entered the apartment, they found a 38-year-old man unresponsive suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is currently continuing the investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to call 803-329- 7293.

