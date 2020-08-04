CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in west Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a reported shooting near the intersection of Willilyn Lane and Huntwood Drive just before 7:30 a.m. When officers got to the area, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified at this time.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made and CMPD has not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600. You can also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly with homicide detectives.

This is the second deadly shooting in Charlotte in 24 hours. A 17-year-old was killed after he was shot in north Charlotte Tuesday night. No arrests have been made in either case.