Police said around 8:15 p.m. a man was shot multiple times in the 1500 block of N. Tryon, next to a 7-Eleven.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting Friday night, just outside of uptown.

Medic said he was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.