GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was shot outside a post office facility near PTI Airport on Thursday.

Greensboro Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. outside a facility located on Albert Pick Road.

Police say the incident appears to be domestic-related and Dwight Lyons Tucker, 42, of Winston Salem was taken into custody with the help of Winston Salem and Kernersville Police Departments.

Tucker was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and simple assault.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users