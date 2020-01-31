CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person suffered life threatening injuries after a shooting in west Charlotte Thursday evening.

Shortly before 8 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the shooting near 900 Ambassador Street. Responding officers found one man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose idenity was not released, was taken by Medic to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment of life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been announced.

The investigation is ongoing.

