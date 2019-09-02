CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a suspect in a north Charlotte shooting.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Sunset Road and Interstate-77.

Police found a man shot in the wrist and leg while inside a Dodge Ram. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Officials haven't yet released if this was a random shooting or if the victim and suspect knew each other.

No arrests have been made.

