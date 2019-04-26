CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was stabbed to death during a fight with his roommate in east Charlotte early Friday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to the Park Creek Apartments just off Milton Road around 3:30 a.m. When police got to the scene, they found the victim dead from multiple stab wounds.

Detectives said the victim, who has not been identified, was stabbed during an argument with his roommate. CMPD said the suspect was also injured during the fight and called 911 until police arrived. He was taken to a Charlotte hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

CMPD has not identified the suspect in the case. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

