Man stabbed to death in east Charlotte homicide

Police were to a call to the 6300 block of Montego Drive in response to an assault with a deadly weapon around 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide after a man was stabbed to death in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 6300 block of Montego Drive in response to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 4:00 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they located a male victim who sustained stab wounds.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic. At this time, his identity has not been released, pending family notification.

According to CMPD, evidence gathered at the scene indicates that the incident was domestic-related. Detectives are currently interviewing a subject in the case.

CMPD homicide detectives responded to investigate while Crime Scene Search processed the scene and collected evidence. Additionally, CMPD's Operations Command, Victim Services, the Charlotte Fire Department and Mecklenburg EMS responded to the scene.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.