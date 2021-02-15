SC man accused of stabbing grandmother to death on Valentine’s Day

30-year-old David Antonio Little, Jr. is accused of stabbing his grandmother several times.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of stabbing his grandmother to death on Valentine’s Day, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to deputies, at around 4 p.m., family members requested a welfare check on a woman who lived on Winburn Street in Patrick, South Carolina.

The sheriff’s office said when their deputies arrived on the scene they found 73-year-old Geraldine Sellers Marshall, dead from multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that her grandson, 30-year-old David Antonio Little, Jr., stabbed her multiple times. The motive is still unknown at this time, officials report.

The sheriff's office, Cheraw Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Crime Scene Unit, and the Darlington County Coroner's Office are investigating this incident.

Deputies said Little is in custody and will be charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.