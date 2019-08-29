FORT MILL, S.C. — A man broke into Fort Mill Elementary School and stole computers, tablets, and a camera, police said.

Investigators said the suspect was caught on camera wandering through the school between 11:35 p.m. and 1:44 a.m. on August 8.

Later, school officials discovered four Chromebook computers, three Apple iPads, and a Sony Handycam were missing.

Pictures of the suspect from surveillance video were distributed to the staff.

On August 27, an employee alerted police that a man matching the suspect's description was seen going into the QuickTrip at Highway 160 and Springfield Parkway

Officers said they spoke to Steven Dycus and found one of the missing iPads in his bag.

Dycus later confessed to the crime, police said, and officers located the rest of the stolen property after they searched his home on Highway 160 East.

Dycus was charged with 2nd-degree burglary, grand larceny, and receiving stolen goods. His bond was set at $23,000.

