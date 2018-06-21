ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Rock Hill Police are looking for the person who pilfered piles of panties from a local lingerie store.

According to the police report, someone went into the Victoria's Secret in the Galleria Mall and cleared off armfuls of underwear from one of the tables at the front of the store.

Approximately 100 pairs of panties were taken, investigators say. Police believe the value of the underwear was close to $1700.

The thief has not yet been caught.

Records show the store has been targeted by shoplifters 18 times in the last two years.

In South Carolina, any theft less than $2,000 is considered misdemeanor shoplifting.

We reached out to Victoria's Secret corporate communications office for comment about the thefts, but they have not responded to our request.

