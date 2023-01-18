Man steals tractor, leads Boone Police on pursuit

While Ronnie Hicks was driving the tractor, he hit several vehicles, a dumpster, a church, and a Boone Police vehicle, according to the department.

BOONE, N.C. — Boone Police have taken a man into custody after he stole a tractor, then led police on a pursuit.

The police department got a call on Tuesday that a tractor was being "driven erratically" in a parking lot, and that the driver was trying to hit pedestrians and had already hit a vehicle.

The stolen tractor was being driven by Ronnie Hicks, a man who the police department said they are "very familiar with."

As the tractor was heading in the direction of oncoming traffic, police were worried for the safety of citizens. Police attempted to stop Hicks using stop sticks and spike strips, but the methods weren't effective on the tractor.

When Hicks turned onto Old US 421 in Boone, police were concerned about Parkway Elementary. Officers followed the tractor and, once it was in an isolated area, an officer shot the tires of the tractor. Hicks turned the tractor onto Elk Creek Road and drove for a few miles without a front tire, according to Boone Police.

Eventually, Hicks turned onto a private drive and had nowhere else to go. At that point, police said Hicks got off the tractor, wielding a knife. A Boone Police officer used a stun gun on Hicks and took him into custody.

Police said there were no injuries throughout the incident.