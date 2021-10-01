Man threatening officers shot by Hickory police, officials report

Officials said the man advanced the officers and two officers reacted and discharged their firearms striking the subject.

HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot Thursday evening after Hickory Police said he threatened officers.

According to officials, the incident happened near the Corner Pocket Lounge, located at 534 US Hwy 70 SW.

Police said a caller had stated that the individual had pulled a gun on an employee. Officers responded and located an individual matching the description in the back parking lot area of the business near the dumpster.

Hickory Police said their officers at the scene gave repeated verbal requests for the subject to show his hands and come out from behind the dumpster. Officers attempted to talk to the individual for several minutes to get him to comply, during which time he made several verbal threats towards the officers, police report.

Officials said the man then advanced the officers and two officers reacted and discharged their firearms striking the subject. Officers on the scene immediately contacted EMS and provided medical trauma care.

Police said the man was transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was requested and responded to conduct and independent investigation of the incident. The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, which is standard procedure in incidents of this nature.

