Man wanted after shooting on I-77 in York County

Deputies said one person was shot in York County after people in two cars were shooting at each other on the interstate

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County Sheriffs are looking for a suspect after a shooting incident on I-77 northbound Friday morning.

Deputies said one person was shot in York County after people in two cars were shooting at each other on the interstate. The victim's car ended up at the Circle K on Celanese Road.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said the second car left the scene.

Deputies are looking for Aaron Malik Pinckney, who is wanted for attempted murder after a shooting incident.

WANTED: Aaron Malik Pinckney is wanted for attempted murder from a shooting incident on I-77 north bound the morning of July 10, 2020. If you know where he is contact @YCCrimeStoppers or the @YCSO_SC 803-628-3059 #YCSONews #YoCoCrime pic.twitter.com/Jc1oivbbyb — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) July 10, 2020

It appears the people in the two cars knew each other and the incident was not random.

Rock Hill police also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059.

