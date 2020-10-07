Man wanted after shooting on I-77 in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County Sheriffs are looking for a suspect after a shooting incident on I-77 northbound Friday morning.
Deputies said one person was shot in York County after people in two cars were shooting at each other on the interstate. The victim's car ended up at the Circle K on Celanese Road.
The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said the second car left the scene.
Deputies are looking for Aaron Malik Pinckney, who is wanted for attempted murder after a shooting incident.
It appears the people in the two cars knew each other and the incident was not random.
Rock Hill police also responded to the scene.
