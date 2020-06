Charles Ross Locket has a pending charge for a Chester murder.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff's Office says Charles Ross Locket, also known as "LOCK," was taken into custody Saturday night. He was wanted for the shooting death of a victim in the area of 4th Street in Chester, South Carolina.

Lockett is a known gang member considered armed and dangerous. He had an arrest warrant for murder, CCSO says.

He is now in custody in the Chester County Sheriff's Office. He has a pending charge for murder, according to CCSO. No bond was listed.