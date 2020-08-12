Man wanted in Charlotte murder arrested in Arkansas

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a joint effort helped capture 33-year-old Deronald Bailey in Little Rock.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities have made an arrest in the Nov. 26 murder of 60-year-old Rory Montgomery.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 33-year-old Deronald Bailey was arrested in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a joint effort between the VCAT Unit, the FBI, the Secret Service and the Little Rock Police Department helped locate Bailey.

Authorities allege Bailey shot and killed Montgomery on S. Gardner Avenue in west Charlotte on Nov. 26. They did not release a motive for the murder.