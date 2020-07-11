Man wanted for deadly shooting in Rock Hill, 3 others injured

Rock Hill Police responded to a call for a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. inside Sports Unlimited, located at 241 Albright Road.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police are looking for a suspect wanted for a homicide that happened inside a bar early Saturday morning.

Rock Hill Police responded to a call for a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. inside Sports Unlimited, located at 241 Albright Road.

Officers arrived to the scene and determine there were four victims shot, and all had been taken to PMC in personal vehicles. Two male victims, 27 and 35-years-old, were treated and released with minor injuries. A 25-year-old male victim was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries. A 30-year-old male victim suffered a fatal gunshot succumbing to his injury.

WANTED: Shawn David Durham is wanted for a Homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of 11/7/2020. Durham is considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS. If you know of his whereabouts call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/ppDKnrTHgG — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) November 7, 2020

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Detectives have identified 34-year-old Shawn David Durham of Rock Hill as the suspect. Warrants are out for his arrest for murder, three counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence.

Durham is considered Armed and Dangerous. If anyone knows of Durham’s whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 immediately.