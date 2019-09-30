LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly nightclub shooting in Lancaster County was arrested Monday, deputies confirmed. 

Breante Deon Stevens, was taken into custody and is charged with murder for the September 21 killings of 39-year-old Henry Lee Colvin and 38-year-old Aaron Harris outside the Ole Skool Sports Bar & Grill. Eight other people were shot, four of whom were airlifted to Atrium Health's Carolilnas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment. 

On Friday, deputies announced the arrest of 30-year-old Antonia Emmanuel Champion in relation to the shooting. Champion is facing several charges, including two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. 

10 people were shot at a nightclub in Lancaster County, South Carolina early Saturday morning.
Antonia Champion has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting at Ole Skool Bar & Grill in Lancaster, South Carolina.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).