x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Crime

Convicted felon wanted for murder in Lancaster, SC

Lancaster Police say Demario Mingo was out on bond when he shot & killed another man.
Credit: Lancaster Police

LANCASTER, S.C. — Authorities in Lancaster, SC are looking for a man they say is armed and dangerous. 40-year-old Demario Lamar Mingo is wanted for murder and possession of a firearm. 

The Lancaster Police Department says Mingo shot and killed Garfield Antonio McGriff in a driveway on Dixon Road last Saturday.  

Mingo is described as a Black male who is 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.   He is currently on bond for second degree burglary, three counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and several other charges.

Anyone with information about Mingo's whereabouts should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171 or by calling or texting the Anonymous Tip Hotline at 803-289-6040. 

RELATED: Woman robbed, sexually assaulted at gunpoint, police say

RELATED: 19 hearses driven through the streets of Charlotte in powerful message about violence