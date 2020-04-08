Convicted felon wanted for murder in Lancaster, SC

Lancaster Police say Demario Mingo was out on bond when he shot & killed another man.

LANCASTER, S.C. — Authorities in Lancaster, SC are looking for a man they say is armed and dangerous. 40-year-old Demario Lamar Mingo is wanted for murder and possession of a firearm.

The Lancaster Police Department says Mingo shot and killed Garfield Antonio McGriff in a driveway on Dixon Road last Saturday.

Mingo is described as a Black male who is 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He is currently on bond for second degree burglary, three counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and several other charges.