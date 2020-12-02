MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man believed to be responsible for a January murder.

On February 11, police obtained warrants for Elijah Demon Bennett, 20, of Monroe for first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The charges are connected to the January 26 murder of Alvin Edwin Brewer.

Monroe Police said two others were recently apprehended -- Jakaiy Hammonds and an unnamed juvenile.

Bennett should be considered "armed and very dangerous," according to police.

"He has stated he will not be apprehended," Monroe Police said.

Anyone with information about Bennett or the investigation is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

Monroe Police Department Update on Homicide Investigation*** On 2/11/2020, warrants were ... obtained on Elijah Demon Bennett (20) of Monroe, aka Speedy, for first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery. These charges are in reference to the recent murder of Alvin Edwin Brewer that occurred on January 26, 2020.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Yang, Bennet end 2020 Democratic presidential bids

Centegix says CMS crisis alert system is fixed, but CMS severs agreement with company

Gaston County museum celebrates African American history and culture

'The gig is up' | Erin Brockovich to investigate cancer clusters in Huntersville, Mooresville

'Harvard, please let me in' | Charlotte HS senior creates rap video for Harvard application