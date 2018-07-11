CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted for robbing and sexually assaulting a woman last week in uptown Charlotte was in custody Wednesday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 19-year-old Robert Anthony Thomas Jr. was accused of attacking the victim as she walked alone on E. Morehead Street on November 1.

According to authorities, the woman was targeted after leaving an establishment in the early morning hours.

“(She) attempted to get a ride, but was unsuccessful, in the process of walking she was followed by an unknown suspect,” said Sgt. Alli Rooks. “(He) approached her and sexually assaulted her, as well as robbed her.”

CMPD said Thomas Jr. is homeless and known to frequent that area.

© 2018 WCNC