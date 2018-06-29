GASTONIA, N.C. – A Charlotte murder suspect was arrested after a standoff with authorities in Gastonia Friday morning, authorities said.
Gaston County officials confirmed to NBC Charlotte that the suspect barricaded himself inside a home on Ransom Street around 7 a.m. Several police cars were on the scene as SWAT agents worked to apprehend the suspect without incident. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Santario Miller.
Miller was wanted for the murder of Shalamar Venable near uptown in May.
The scene was cleared a little after 10:30 a.m.
