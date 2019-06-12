CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who was wanted for violent, sexual attacks along the Mallard Creek Greenway in September and November was arrested in Texas on Friday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Taequan Elexus Carter, 27, was taken into custody in Pasadena. He was charged with 2nd-degree forcible sexual offense, assault by strangulation, 1st-degree kidnapping and common law robbery.

Carter will be brought back to Mecklenburg County, but there is currently no timetable for his return.

Carter's girlfriend, 21-year-old Elizaveta Markovetc, was also taken into custody and charged with accessory after the fact. She will be transferred to Mecklenburg County as well.

In the November attack, Carter was accused of coming up behind a woman, pulling her to the ground, and strangling her until she was unconscious. When she woke up, the victim said the suspect was on top of her. He then ran off with the woman's cell phone, CMPD said.

A similar incident was reported in September. A woman was jogging when she was attacked from behind, police said. The victim was hit several times and struggled with the suspect until she pepper-sprayed him, and he ran away, according to police.

