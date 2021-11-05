x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man wanted for Winthrop University sexual assault

Officers do not believe the individual and her assailant knew each other. Officials also do not believe the suspect is affiliated with the university.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Winthrop University Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that took place on November 16th around 10 A.M on the campus in Phelps Hall. WUPD recently released a sketch of the suspect. 

According to WUPD, officers do not believe the individual and her assailant knew each other. Officials also do not believe the suspect is affiliated with the university.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

The suspect is described as:

  • A white male in his early twenties
  • Muscular in stature
  • Approximately six foot tall or slightly over
  • Dark brown hair, trimmed neat and close to head
  • Blue eyes, described as being crystal blue or ice blue in appearance
  • Having light facial hair

Man wanted for Winthrop University sexual assault

1 / 5
Winthrop University
WUPD is asking the Winthrop community for assistance in identifying the suspect.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing:

  • Dark blue/black baseball hat with small white in color logo
  • Carolina Panther jacket/sweat shirt. The majority of the item was light blue in color, with the shoulder area being dark blue in color
  • Dark colored, possibly grey, pants
  • Black athletics shoes, with white bottom trim

WUPD is asking the Winthrop community for assistance in identifying the suspect.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

MORE STORIES ON WCNC

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.  

 

In Other News

New suspect info in deadly shooting