ROCK HILL, S.C. — Winthrop University Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that took place on November 16th around 10 A.M on the campus in Phelps Hall. WUPD recently released a sketch of the suspect.
According to WUPD, officers do not believe the individual and her assailant knew each other. Officials also do not believe the suspect is affiliated with the university.
The suspect is described as:
- A white male in his early twenties
- Muscular in stature
- Approximately six foot tall or slightly over
- Dark brown hair, trimmed neat and close to head
- Blue eyes, described as being crystal blue or ice blue in appearance
- Having light facial hair
Man wanted for Winthrop University sexual assault
At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing:
- Dark blue/black baseball hat with small white in color logo
- Carolina Panther jacket/sweat shirt. The majority of the item was light blue in color, with the shoulder area being dark blue in color
- Dark colored, possibly grey, pants
- Black athletics shoes, with white bottom trim
WUPD is asking the Winthrop community for assistance in identifying the suspect.
MORE STORIES ON WCNC
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.