Man wanted for Winthrop University sexual assault

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Winthrop University Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that took place on November 16th around 10 A.M on the campus in Phelps Hall. WUPD recently released a sketch of the suspect.

According to WUPD, officers do not believe the individual and her assailant knew each other. Officials also do not believe the suspect is affiliated with the university.

The suspect is described as:

A white male in his early twenties

Muscular in stature

Approximately six foot tall or slightly over

Dark brown hair, trimmed neat and close to head

Blue eyes, described as being crystal blue or ice blue in appearance

Having light facial hair

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing:

Dark blue/black baseball hat with small white in color logo

Carolina Panther jacket/sweat shirt. The majority of the item was light blue in color, with the shoulder area being dark blue in color

Dark colored, possibly grey, pants

Black athletics shoes, with white bottom trim

WUPD is asking the Winthrop community for assistance in identifying the suspect.

