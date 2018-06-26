CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding an accused killer.
Santario Miller, 32, is wanted for the murder of Shalamar Venable near uptown last month. Venable was shot in the 900 block of North Tryon Street in the early morning hours of May 21. She was rushed to the hospital where she died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.
Miller was identified as a suspect in Venable's murder and detectives have warrants for his arrest on charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. CMPD tweeted that Miller was last seen in Lancaster, S.C.
Miller is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can also call 911.
