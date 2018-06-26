CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding an accused killer.

Santario Miller, 32, is wanted for the murder of Shalamar Venable near uptown last month. Venable was shot in the 900 block of North Tryon Street in the early morning hours of May 21. She was rushed to the hospital where she died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

Miller was identified as a suspect in Venable's murder and detectives have warrants for his arrest on charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. CMPD tweeted that Miller was last seen in Lancaster, S.C.

Detectives are continuing to request the public’s assistance in locating Santario Miller who is wanted for the murder of Shalamar Venable. Miller was last seen in Lancaster, SC, and is extremely dangerous. Anyone with information should immediately call 704-336-VCAT or 911. pic.twitter.com/CVm1hirD0L — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 26, 2018

Miller is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can also call 911.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

© 2018 WCNC