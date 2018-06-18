BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities say a man who was wanted in connection with the homicide death of a 63-year-old Burke County woman has been arrested in South Carolina.

Joshua Beard, 37, was wanted for the murder of Robin Teague, after she was found dead inside her home in Connelly Springs. On Wednesday, South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) and police in Myrtle Beach arrested Beard in South Carolina.

On June 18, a family member called dispatch to report an assault in Connelly Springs. When officials arrived they found Teague dead inside her home.

Two Burke County homes remain roped off after deputies say a 63-year-old woman was killed here yesterday evening. No arrests have been made yet. pic.twitter.com/WNOUnxneFx — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) June 18, 2018

William Cook lives across the street from the crime scene, and he was there as deputies first arrived.

"When we walked outside, we saw this lady screaming at the side of the road for help," Cook previously told NBC Charlotte. "She said her mom was hurt or somebody attacked her mom. Right when we were about to call the cops, a police officer showed up."

Cook said his family plans to be more vigilant about who's coming and going in the neighborhood.

"This is a really quiet neighborhood," Cook said. "We never hear anything like this. It kind of freaked us out."

