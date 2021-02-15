Man wanted for crimes in South Carolina, Georgia arrested in North Carolina

Residents in Charlotte's Quail Hollow neighborhood told WCNC Charlotte they believe he was recently spotted in the area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted for crimes in Georgia and Greenville, South Carolina, has been arrested in Mecklenburg County, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Charles Morgan Harrell was booked by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning and has been charged with resisting a public officer.

Residents in Charlotte's Quail Hollow neighborhood told WCNC Charlotte they believe he was recently spotted in the area. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Polie Department to confirm if Harrell was known to be in Quail Hollow.

