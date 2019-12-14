HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A man wearing a blonde wig, multi-colored shirt, and high heels robbed a bank in Huntersville on Friday evening, police said.

It happened at BB&T Bank on Northcross Drive around 5 p.m.

Investigators said the suspect did not show a weapon, and no injuries were reported.

If you know anything about this case, call police at 704-464-5400.

No longer getting notifications? Click here for the new WCNC app

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

East Charlotte restaurant has multiple health inspection violations

Dale Earnhardt Jr. helps clean up abandoned North Wilkesboro Speedway

Free Firehouse Subs today if your name is Jason, Crystal or Richard