HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A man wearing a blonde wig, multi-colored shirt, and high heels robbed a bank in Huntersville on Friday evening, police said.
It happened at BB&T Bank on Northcross Drive around 5 p.m.
Investigators said the suspect did not show a weapon, and no injuries were reported.
If you know anything about this case, call police at 704-464-5400.
