ATLANTA — He thought police were stopping him, so rather than getting out of the way, he sped up, crashed his car and jumped 40 feet down off the highway.

But, police weren't actually after him. Until the bizarre scene unfolded.

On Friday, Atlanta Police said Davaughn Clarke, 25, turned himself in to APD’s Fugitive Unit. He was subsequently transported to Grady Detention with non-life threatening injuries and will eventually be transported over to the Fulton County Jail.

The incident occurred on I-85 northbound near Piedmont Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, police said.

Capt. William Ricker of Atlanta Police said officers were running radar on I-85 and attempted to make a stop on a vehicle for speeding, when Clarke sped off and crashed ahead of them. He then got out on foot and jumped off the interstate, which Ricker estimated was a 40-foot drop.

Clarke now faces a slew of charges, police said, including speeding, failure to report an accident, too fast for conditions, improper/erratic lane change, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, pedestrian darting out in traffic, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during/attempt to commit certain felonies and failure to report striking a fixed object.

