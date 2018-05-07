Gastonia, N.C. - More than a dozen firefighters and their family members packed a Gaston County courtroom Thursday morning to see in-person the man who's accused of shooting at one of their fire trucks.

Michael Wilson, along with his attorney, Cindy Letorney, appeared in court to request his $1 million bond be lowered following his arrest on several felony charges of shooting into vehicles.

A judge rejected Wilson's request, citing the nature of his charges and the safety of the community.

Gaston County Police said over a period of several months, Wilson shot at several vehicles, including a Belmont city fire truck, as they drove past his South Point Road home.

Investigators said Wilson's notoriety grew because he uploaded to YouTube several surveillance videos of cars driving past his home, along with their license plates.

Belmont city manager Adrian Miller and about a dozen city firefighters, came to the hearing.

"We don't give up our time freely," Miller said. "I think it sends a strong message to the court system that we were able to come down here and show support for the firefighters."

Dorianne White, who also attended the hearing, said her son is a volunteer firefighter who was shot at while driving past Wilson's home.

"He's just harassed the community," White said. "I would like to make sure he stays behind bars."

Wilson didn't speak in court Thursday, but he did proclaim his innocence during his first appearance hearing after his arrest in May.

"I'm requesting that the State Bureau of Investigation take over this case and their so-called witnesses be subjected to a lie detector," Wilson said. "Then, I'll do nothing, but expect an apology from the district attorney."

Both prosecutors and Letorney said it'll take a while to go through evidence because of the number of videos posted on Wilson's YouTube channel.

