The man who reportedly stabbed two Jacksonville firefighters with a box cutter in October entered into a plea deal Wednesday.

Tony Bernard Harris, 38, faced two counts of attempted murder in the first degree with a weapon and one count of resisting an officer without violence to his or her person.

Harris will serve 12 years in Florida State Prison, followed by three years of probation.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says on Oct. 8 around 10 p.m., firefighters responded to 888 Franklin Street to aid Harris after he was suffering from pain in his kidneys.

While transporting Harris to the hospital, Harris reportedly heard someone else transmit via radio that a female was being transported to the hospital, according to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Harris then became aggressive towards JFRD Captain Norris, saying that he is not a female. Harris then took a box cutter from Norris' pocket and began stabbing him in the upper chest and abdominal area, JFRD Chief Powers said.

After JFRD Engineer Harper heard the commotion going on in the back of the vehicle, he stopped the truck to try and assist Norris, Powers said. While assisting Norris, Harper was stabbed in the inner thigh of his right leg.

Police responded to the scene and took Harris into custody.

Harper received treatment for his injuries and was released from the hospital the next day, while Norris spent some time in the MICU to be treated for his injuries.

Harris was initially charged with two counts of first-degree felony aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT and one count of first-degree misdemeanor resisting an officer without violence.