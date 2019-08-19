CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man with a violent criminal record is being sought by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD tweeted Monday that Demarcus Mack, 25, is wanted for armed robbery after CMPD said carjacked a woman in west Charlotte.

According to CMPD, Mack has been arrested 18 times in Mecklenburg County for various crimes, including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, armed robbery, and firing a weapon into occupied property.

Mack was last arrested in May 2019 for possession of a stolen firearm.

CharMeck Courtwatch founder Marcus Philemon called the repeat offender situation a recurring problem recently made worse by a new lenient bail policy.

"The taxpayers are paying the price for it."

In fact, when Mack was arrested in May on three gun charges, the sheriff's office website showed he walked out of jail just a few hours later.

"I think it's been watered down so much now."

Anyone with information about Mack's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 immediately.

WCNC has a new app. Click here to download it

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

6K without power after severe storm brings wind, hail to Charlotte

Panthers' safety Eric Reid speaks out on Jay-Z and NFL's partnership

Man killed his 15-year-old daughter during her visit at his home, Union County deputies say