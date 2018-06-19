CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two people were injured in a stabbing incident in uptown early Tuesday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a reported assault at the intersection of West 6th Street at North Smith Street around 1:45 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

Officers also found a woman at the scene with several cuts on her face. She was also taken to the hospital.

CMPD said they are not looking for any additional suspects at this time. Neither person involved has been identified. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

