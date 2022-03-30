Timothy Lewis Blackmon and Tracy Lynn Abbott are facing felony crime against nature charges.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Two people accused of participating in sexual acts with dogs and filming it are facing charges, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Lewis Blackmon, 42, of Winston-Salem was arrested last week and charged with two counts of felony crime against nature but he’s facing additional charges.

Investigators said they received a tip claiming Blackmon was using a phone messaging application to sell videos of himself participating in sexual acts with dogs. The sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant and seized two dogs and placed them in the care of the Forsyth Humane Society.

The sheriff’s office said Blackmon is charged with 17 additional counts of felony crime against nature. They also arrested Tracy Lynn Abbott, 43, of King who’s charged with two counts of felony crime against nature. She was arrested by the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and received a $35,000 secured bond. She was placed in the Stokes County Jail and will appear in court on April 7.

Blackmon was placed in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center. He received a secured bond of $750,000.

“The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will always pursue justice and protect the rights of those who live in our County- two-legged or four-legged. It is our obligation and oath to protect animal rights and human rights - we will always do what is moral, what is legal, and what is right,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. said.