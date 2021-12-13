CMPD: Shots fired outside West Charlotte High School

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said at least one shot was fired by a student after a fight over a backpack at West Charlotte High School.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a report of shots being fired during a dispute on the campus of West Charlotte High School Monday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a report of shots fired at West Charlotte High a few minutes after 2 p.m. CMPD said the initial investigation revealed that shots were fired on campus but not inside any school building. At this time, CMPD said it appears no one was shot during the incident.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the incident started as a fight over a backpack. Jennings said during that exchange, a student pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot. Jennings confirmed that no arrests have been made and said CMPD expected to have a conclusion "very shortly."

"Today's incident is yet another example of issues that originate in our community that make their way onto our campuses and it is unacceptable," CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said.

Winston thanked CMPD for its swift response to the school and repeated previous comments that CMS is doing everything it can to reduce violent incidents across the district.

"It is unacceptable to have a weapon of any kind find its way onto any school campus," Winston said. "And as a community, we have to have a call to action to say no more. This is unacceptable, we will not allow this to happen."

A video posted on the Citizen app showed multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department vehicles near visitor parking at West Charlotte High.

Medic confirmed they responded to an incident on Senior Drive but said any other questions would be answered by CMPD or Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Last week, two weapons were found in the parking lot of West Charlotte High School. In total, 21 firearms have been found on CMS campuses this school year.

