MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — A woman was beaten and nearly had her car stolen while walking in the Maplewood Walmart parking lot Sunday.

The panic button on her key fob foiled the suspects’ whole plot.

The woman told Maplewood police detectives that she was leaving work at Walmart just after midnight Sunday when three men came up to her from behind.

She said one of the men punched her in the head, knocking her to the ground, while the other two suspects punched and kicked her and tried to grab her keys.

All of this happened on the Walmart parking lot, so the woman said she tried to scream for help, but one of the men covered her mouth and told her to be quiet.

The woman recalled that she had trouble keeping her hand on the keys, but she was able to press the alarm button on her fob, which caused the suspects to run off.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the whole ordeal. Paramedics treated her at the scene.

Maplewood police are still searching for the would-be carjackers.

