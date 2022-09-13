Man charged with March shooting that killed father, Charlotte police say

Jimmy Freiberg's wife said died while protecting his young daughter from the bullets.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than six months after a Charlotte father died during an apparent shootout at an apartment complex, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they've made an arrest in their investigation.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, CMPD said they arrested 27-year-old Michael Anthony Cornwell Jr. and charged him with 1st-degree murder. Cornwell Jr. is accused of firing the shots that pierced through the walls of the apartment where Jimmy Freiberg and his family lived.

CMPD first reported in March 2022 Freiberg was hit by a stray bullet early in the morning on March 5. According to officers, a shootout between two different groups of people unfolded, with one witness telling WCNC Charlotte she saw at least two people crouching in between cars. Freiburg's wife also said he died while shielding his 5-year-old daughter from the gunfire.

Freiberg's death was also mourned by former Charlotte City Councilman Larken Egleston. Egleston said Freiburg was a DJ who helped make events special with the playlists he curated for events.

Freiberg is survived by his wife, daughter, and a son from a previous marriage. A GoFundMe for his family has fundraised nearly $60,000 as of September 2022.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.