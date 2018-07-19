CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The autopsy of Mariah Woods, the 3-year-old girl whose body was found in a creek in Pender County last December, was released Wednesday.

According to the autopsy, Woods' body was wrapped in three white plastic trash bags and stuffed inside a plaid couch cushion cover with chunks of cement. Authorities charged her mother's boyfriend, Earl Kimrey, with first-degree murder and felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury or death. Authorities said Woods' mother, Kristy Woods, was cooperative with authorities.

The autopsy showed that Woods had bruises and cuts on her face. There was no evidence of any traumatic injury to her brain, spinal cord or eyes. It was reported in January that Woods died as a result of chloroform toxicity.

The 3-year-old was first reported missing on November 26 when Kimrey called 911 and said the girl was last seen in her bed. Her body was recovered in a creek on December 2.

"The search included numerous local, state and federal agencies," Onslow County Sheriff's Office said. "Leads developed during the investigation led detectives to the Holly Shelter Creed bridge in Pender County where a dive team recovered Mariah's Body on December 2."

