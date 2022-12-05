CMPD investigating hate speech, threats toward children at north Charlotte day care

Investigators said the rock contained hate speech and various threats toward children. The FBI has joined CMPD's investigation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A rock that was thrown through a day care window in north Charlotte Monday morning had a message containing hate speech attached to it, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Investigators also believe the attack is linked to a shooting at a north Charlotte park last month.

CMPD responded to a 911 call at the Marizetta Kerry Child Development Center on Beatties Ford Road a few minutes after 8:30 a.m. CMPD alleges the rock had hate speed and multiple threats toward children. The day care is across Beatties Ford Road from Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

No one was hurt during Monday's incident, CMPD said. Staff members and parents are being notified by detectives and the day care.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said his department has evidence that Monday's incident is connected to the shooting of a park ranger at Friendship Park on Nov. 27, when a Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation worker was shot while closing the facility. Friendship Sportsplex is within walking distance of the Marizetta Kerry Child Development Center.

"This incident has some pretty clear links to the previous investigation," Maj. Melanie Peacock said. "It's critical we get the public's help on this. It's very likely someone in the community might know who's responsible."

CMPD said evidence from both crime scenes is being processed for commonalities. The FBI's field office in Charlotte is assisting CMPD with the investigation.

In addition to working with the FBI, CMPD officials said all patrol divisions are performing zone checks near day cares across Charlotte as a precaution. Investigators are asking the public to provide any surveillance video they may have from the area showing any suspicious activity.