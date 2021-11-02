Motions filed to dismiss charges against Mark Carver in 2008 murder case

Mark Carver spent 10 years in prison for the killing of UNC Charlotte student Ira Yarmolenko in 2008. He was released in 2019 when a judge ordered a retrial.

Motions were filed in Gaston County Tuesday for a court to dismiss charges against Mark Carver in connection with the 2008 killing of UNC Charlotte student Ira Yarmolenko.

Carver was convicted of killing Yarmaolenko in a highly publicized trial but maintained his innocence. Carver's attorney, Chris Mumma, is now asking a judge to dismiss the charges and conditions of his release be modified. If the charges aren't dropped, there will be a new trial for Carver.

"It's been hard," Carver said at the time of his release. "It's been rough."

Carver, who was sentenced to life in prison, was released in June 2019 after 10 years behind bars when Judge Chris Bragg ordered a retrial in the case, saying DNA evidence used to prosecute Carver was inconclusive by current scientific standards.

Yarmolenko's body was found strangled to death along the Catawba River. Her car was found nearby. During the investigation, police said Carver's DNA was found in two places near the rear of the car. A DNA analyst took the stand and said based on his analysis, both samples were only a partial profile, consisting of "a mixture, made up of at least two contributors."

A hearing date for these motions hasn't yet been set.

