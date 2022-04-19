Judge denies bond for two of the suspects in Columbiana Centre mall shooting, third still at large

Marquise Robinson and Jewayne Price were in City of Columbia Bond Court for their alleged participation in the shooting at Columbiana Centre Mall.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge has denied bond for two suspects in the shooting incident at Columbiana Centre Mall on Saturday that left 15 people injured.

Marquise Robinson and Jewayne Price went before a judge at the Columbia Municipal Court Tuesday morning in the incident where 9 were shot and the others sustained injuries while trying to escape the gunfire.

Robinson appeared first. Robinson is facing nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, and unlawful carry of a handgun. Each of the assault charges carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, while the attempted murder charge has a maximum penalty of 30 years.

In denying bond, Judge Jessica Mangum said she was worried Robinson was a flight risk and a danger to the community.

In the courtroom, Robinson told the judge he wanted bond set so that he could see his son for his birthday. Robinson also acknowledged he knows what happened Saturday.

Before the judge made her decision, she heard from a victim in the incident who said she was injured when she got pushed down as people ran from the gunfire. She said she suffered head and facial wounds and several bruises, including on her arm.

"This event has traumatized me and everyone in the storage room of the store that I was hiding in that day. I will never fully feel safe in a crowded public space again, I will fear for my family and friends' safety constantly, I will flinch at heavy rain or hail on a roof, sudden yelling, loud popping sounds and a list of things I will keep discovering as I go through my life and deal with what happened," unnamed victim said.

Price was next. He was previously arrested Saturday in connection to the case on a weapons charged and had a $25,000 bond set. However, a new hearing had to take place because charges were upgraded to the same counts as Robinson faces.

Judge Jessica Mangum denied Price as well for the same reasons as Robinson. Before she made her ruling, Price's attorney, Todd Rutherford, told the court that his client had been threatened by the other suspects in the case moments before the shooting and had been threatened on Facebook as well. Rutherford also explained that his client has been a victim of Robinson and his friends for year now, documented through incident reports with both Richland county and Columbia police.

"To call him a mutual combatant with people that he has complained about and that his mother has complained about is just illogical," Todd Rutherford, Jewayne Price's lawyer said. "Everyone has a right to defend themselves from criminals. Mr. Robinson is a criminal. Mr. Robinson and his friends should be sought after and treated as criminals. Not my client, he was a victim just like everyone else in that mall."

Price's lawyer Todd Rutherford and Marquise Robinson both requested preliminary hearings Tuesday and Robinson asked for a court appointed attorney.

Columbia Police are also seeking a third suspect, Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, 21, who they consider to be armed and dangerous. CPD and the US Marshals are now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Smith's arrest.

During Tuesday's hearing, prosecutors also presented new details in the case. For the first time, prosecutors said they believe all three suspects appeared to be firing their weapons during the shootout, based on surveillance video. The prosecutor added that at least a dozen rounds were fired.

The incident began around 2 p.m. Saturday when shots rang out near the food court inside Columbiana Centre. Law enforcement agencies responding to the call of shots fired found multiple people injured.