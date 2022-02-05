'Suspicious call' prompts evacuation at Union County school

All students and staff were evacuated from Marvin Ridge High School after Union County deputies received a "suspicious call." All students are safe, officials said.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Marvin Ridge High School in Waxhaw was evacuated after the Union County Sheriff's Office received a "suspicious call," a Union County Schools spokesperson confirmed.

Union County schools said all students and staff are safe and that the evacuation was precautionary.

"A call came into the 911 center in Union County stating there were bombs inside Marvin Ridge High School," Lt. James Maye said. "School was evacuated as a precaution. Students were moved to a safe location and the school was secured."

Maye said bomb-sniffing K-9s were called to the school to assist deputies who were performing a visual check. He confirmed the only people inside Marvin Ridge High School were officers and K-9s. As of 10:20 a.m., no explosives were found inside the school building.

A Union County Schools spokesperson said parents will be allowed to check out their students if they choose to once the investigation is complete.