Norfolk mass shooting hospitalizes 7

A call about the incident which saw several NSU students shot came in at midnight.

NORFOLK, Va. — A mass shooting on Killam Avenue hospitalized seven people Sunday Morning, the Norfolk Police Department said.

In a tweet that came out just before 5 a.m., the department said seven people were hospitalized in the shooting.

The department said five of those people's injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, but two of the people may die.

Among those hurt were Norfolk State University students, the school said.

Norfolk Police have informed us that several NSU students have been the victims of a shooting at an isolated off-campus location near 50th Street and Hampton Blvd. NSU Police have secured the NSU campus. Counseling is being made available for any student in need of services. — Norfolk State University (@Norfolkstate) September 4, 2022

