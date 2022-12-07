Matthews police search for suspects accused of buying items with stolen credit card

The suspects reportedly made off with about $1,800 of merchandise from the Best Buy store with the card.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is looking for a pair of suspects they said purchased items from a store using a stolen credit card.

In a news release shared on Wednesday, the department said the duo entered the Best Buy store on Matthews Township Parkway during the afternoon of Nov. 14, 2022. While inside, the two suspects reportedly used the stolen card to buy $1,8000 worth of merchandise.

The department included two surveillance photos of the suspects, who appear to be male. One suspect is seen wearing gray and red tennis shoes, distressed blue jeans, a gray-blue puffer coat, a light blue medical face mask, and a gray ballcap. This suspect also had a beard visible underneath the straps of the mask.

The other suspect was wearing dark-colored tennis shoes, undistressed blue jeans, a black or dark-colored long-sleeve shirt, and a dark-colored ballcap with a green design on it. In one photo, this suspect is seen entering the store with sunglasses on, while exiting the store with them removed. He also had a beard and mustache.

Anyone with information is urged to call Matthews Police at 704-841-6706.'

