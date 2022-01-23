Search continues for suspect connected to hit-and-run case in Matthews, police say

East Independence Boulevard was shut down for a period of time on Sunday.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Officers with the Matthews Police Department are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a hit-and-run case from Sunday.

According to a news release from the agency, officers responded to the 9700 block of East Independence Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m. for a hit-and-run vehicle crash involving a person.

The preliminary investigation says the person was hit by an unknown driver in a black Audi sedan that left the scene traveling east on the roadway. Officers say the vehicle may have visible front end damage. The person who was hit was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Details remain limited at the time. The year and make of the vehicle was not available as of 11 p.m. on Sunday. The identity of the victim has also not been announced.



If anyone has information regarding this case, you're asked to call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.

