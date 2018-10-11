MATTHEWS, N.C. — On Saturday, November 10, Matthews Police officers responded to a burglary report at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Evian Lane.

Once officers arrived at the home, they spoke with the homeowner. She said a man came to her door and told her he was from the gas company.

The man then reportedly forced his way into the home and stole items. According to police, there were no weapons involved and no injuries reported from this incident.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a hat with "dark grayish-green work style clothing." He was last seen possibly driving a beige or tan Dodge or Chrysler minivan.

Officials say that if anyone shows up at your home unexpectedly from a service provider or utility company, you should not let them into your home. Instead, call the company directly to confirm why they are there and who exactly it should be.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective Stacy Cooper at scooper@matthewsnc.gov or 704-847-5555.

