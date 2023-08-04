Matthews man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking and illegal gun possession

Shannon Demond Lawrence, 45, was sentenced to 176 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Matthews man has been sentenced to 176 months in prison and three additional years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Dena J. King.

Shannon Demond Lawrence, 45, pleaded guilty to distributing cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on August 23, 2022. Because of his multiple prior criminal convictions, the court enhanced Lawrence's sentence since he is now classified as a career offender.

According to court documents and proceedings, in the fall of 2021, Lawrence sold fentanyl and cocaine to an undercover detective on several different occasions. The detective noticed that Lawrence also had guns, including an AK-47.

Records also show that Lawrence sold the undercover detective two guns. One of the guns was also loaded.

Lawrence remains in federal custody until he is transferred to the chosen facility.

