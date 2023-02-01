Police identify man accused of stealing $50K worth of jewelry from Kohl's in Matthews

x
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police identified the suspect accused of stealing more than $50,000 worth of jewelry from the Kohl's store on Independence Boulevard last month. 

Matthews police were called to Kohl's a little after 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 when a man entered the store, pulled a hammer out of his shirt and smashed a jewelry displace case and stole several items. The suspect got away with approximately $51,000 worth of jewelry, according to Matthews investigators. 

On Wednesday, Matthews police said it obtained warrants for the arrest of Logan Michael Guffie, 34, of Iron Station, for felony larceny and damage to property. Guffie was last seen in a silver, 2011 BMW sedan with Pennsylvania license plate LVG-9701. 

Credit: Matthews Police Department
Logan Michael Guffie is wanted for a jewelry smash and grab at a Kohl's store in Matthews on Jan. 26, police say.

The Matthews smash and grab is identical to another jewelry theft at the Kohl's in Gastonia on Jan. 17. In that incident, a suspect entered the store and pepper-sprayed a store employee before stealing approximately $80,000 worth of jewelry. No arrest has been made in that case. 

