MATTHEWS, N.C. — Neighbors in Matthews got so fed up with crooks and their old security system, they decided to install a high-tech tool that scans every license plate that comes and goes in the neighborhood.

The camera at the entrance and exit of the Wellington Woods neighborhood is hidden as it snaps pictures of every car that passes.

"It seems like hundreds of cars go in our neighborhood every day," said Charlie Clayton, resident and part of the neighborhood's homeowner's association.

"If you drive in here, you can't get out but drive out of here," he added.

For years, an old-time security system camera did the job, capturing pictures when things would happen in the neighborhood.

But one day, the pictures came in too grainy when residents needed clues after a break-in.

"Someone broke into her house as she was taking a shower and scared the bajeezus out of her," said Clayton.

It's why the homeowners association invested in the Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reader that uses artificial intelligence to capture the license plates of every vehicle.

"It's a great system because it records every single solitary tag going in and out of the neighborhood day and night," Clayton explained.

The device sorts vehicles by type, color, and plate number. Residents can then look at all of them at home.

"It gives us peace of mind," said Clayton.

It's especially reassuring during the holiday season when thieves are at large. The tool is an added piece of technology to the already popular Ring doorbell cameras.

However, the American Civil Liberties Union has concerns about its use and abuse, citing privacy concerns.

Police told NBC Charlotte residents can't look up the license plates to see who exactly they're registered to. Instead, they can only provide the information to police.

Clayton said neighbors don't share those concerns.

"This whole idea is that we don't have to use it, but if we do, it's nice to have," he added.